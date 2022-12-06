Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.44. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,669,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $16,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,122,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

