Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.40-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.40-$12.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

SIG opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after buying an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after buying an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 69,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

