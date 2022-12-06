Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Decreases By 8.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,250,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 25,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy Trading Down 3.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

CHWY stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -309.34 and a beta of 0.65.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

