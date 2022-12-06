Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Decreases By 8.5%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

CABA stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.09. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cabaletta Bio news, CEO Steven Nichtberger bought 141,873 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,572.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Anup Marda acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Nichtberger acquired 141,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $140,454.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,572.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 212,873 shares of company stock worth $210,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 72,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 226,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 352,461 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $215,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

