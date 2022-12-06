Short Interest in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) Decreases By 8.7%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIH opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

