SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,329.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

SGS Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SGSOY opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

