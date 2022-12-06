Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Holdings Increased by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,739,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 657,356 shares during the period. Sequans Communications accounts for approximately 3.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 7.5% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 29.6% during the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Sequans Communications stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sequans Communications S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

