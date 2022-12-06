SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22), Yahoo Finance reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SentinelOne by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.