Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 456,239 shares.The stock last traded at $19.21 and had previously closed at $19.07.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 45.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 293,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $2,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

