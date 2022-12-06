Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.40.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE SRE opened at $163.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $124.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.
Institutional Trading of Sempra
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
