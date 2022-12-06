SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the period. SEI Investments accounts for 2.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.83. 2,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

