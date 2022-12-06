Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.79% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 550.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

