Sei Investments Co. Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,505,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of VICI Properties worth $44,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

