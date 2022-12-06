Sei Investments Co. Has $42.55 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $42,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after acquiring an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $43,365,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after acquiring an additional 475,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1,384.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 445,818 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

