Secret Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,574.55 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Secret has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $2,574.55 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00124643 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00225111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00046226 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059721 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00518331 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,146.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

