SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 301,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,582 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo purchased 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,653.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,903,788.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

SEAS traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.01.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

