Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,766 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,766 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $267.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

