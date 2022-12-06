Seaport Global Advisors LLC Purchases 27,122 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,122 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 98.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 401,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 29.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 307,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. The business had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

