Seaport Global Advisors LLC Buys 139 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,717 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHK. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

