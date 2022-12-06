SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on December 21st

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:SEIT opened at GBX 105.56 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,054.00. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 90.90 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.60 ($1.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 10,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £10,200 ($12,437.51). In related news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £22,800 ($27,801.49). Also, insider Christopher Knowles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,437.51).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

