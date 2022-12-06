ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,900 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of ScION Tech Growth II worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 237,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $433.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of -0.01.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

