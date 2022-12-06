Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Raised by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.