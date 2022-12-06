SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.60.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $293.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.67. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

