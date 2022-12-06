Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SNY opened at $44.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.