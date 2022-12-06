Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($117.89) to €93.00 ($97.89) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $44.93 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,264,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,078,000 after buying an additional 982,346 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

