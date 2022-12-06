Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($66.32) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

ETR:DHER traded down €0.98 ($1.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €41.98 ($44.19). 469,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.38. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.14) and a 52 week high of €110.65 ($116.47). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

