SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Ovintiv makes up 0.2% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 117,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,711. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

