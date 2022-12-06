SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 27,300 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Schlumberger comprises 0.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.37.

Insider Activity

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. 246,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,246,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.