Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.64 or 0.00044795 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $159.13 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00126268 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00223401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060556 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.20991733 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.