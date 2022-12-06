Rune (RUNE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $26,560.73

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Rune has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $26,560.73 and approximately $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36165455 USD and is down -46.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

