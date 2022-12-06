Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 603,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,698,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Separately, Guggenheim lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.
