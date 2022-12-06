RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Hits $17,081.69 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $58.16 million and approximately $23,179.99 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $17,081.69 or 1.00177450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00475300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00114383 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00849518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00652015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00244767 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,405 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,404.95737629 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 17,358.32744707 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,648.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

