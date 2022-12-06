Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $59.42, but opened at $58.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises shares last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 22,299 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

