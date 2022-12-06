Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $9.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.13. 588,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,935. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a 200 day moving average of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

