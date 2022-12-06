Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $4.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $137,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $83,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1,909.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,163 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 14.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

