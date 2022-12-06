Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.03. Approximately 48,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,338,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Roku Trading Down 7.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.