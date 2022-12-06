Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $143.08 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,342.36 or 0.07905955 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $143.08 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,355.24032693 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,589,125.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

