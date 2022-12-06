Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Sold by VK Services LLC

VK Services LLC lessened its holdings in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,753,119 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,751,198 shares during the quarter. Rocket Lab USA comprises about 42.2% of VK Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. VK Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Rocket Lab USA worth $283,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at 7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares in the company, valued at 2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 715,659 shares of company stock worth $3,940,747. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 4.18 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The company had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 11.61.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

