Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 22,423 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,043,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,998 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 60.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

