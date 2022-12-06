Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $8.75. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 22,423 shares changing hands.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.
In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,591,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,043,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,302,998 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.
Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
