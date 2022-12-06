Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,338.59

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $8,338.59 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

