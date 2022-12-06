Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Price Target Raised to GBX 590

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 497 ($6.06) to GBX 590 ($7.19) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RTMVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.41) to GBX 490 ($5.97) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a reduce rating on the stock. Peel Hunt raised Rightmove to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Rightmove from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $623.33.

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.70 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

