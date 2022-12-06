Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $624.09 million 1.83 -$6.51 million $0.12 59.00 UMH Properties $186.10 million 5.15 $51.09 million ($0.51) -33.71

UMH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 UMH Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Empire State Realty Trust and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.46%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $22.58, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out 116.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties pays out -156.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of UMH Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 3.22% 1.36% 0.54% UMH Properties 4.37% 2.84% 0.63%

Summary

UMH Properties beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

