Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
- Pure Storage is a Steady Eddie Growing Storage Play
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.