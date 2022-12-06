Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $209.00.

11/17/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was given a new $245.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $245.00.

11/8/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $323.00.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $287.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $377.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $318.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $209.00.

11/3/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $215.00.

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $308.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $324.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $314.00 to $273.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/12/2022 – Estée Lauder Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.66. 31,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

