Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blackstone (BX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Blackstone (NYSE: BX) recently:

12/5/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $90.00.

12/2/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

11/22/2022 – Blackstone was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $67.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.50.

11/22/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Blackstone had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $137.00 to $115.00.

10/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Blackstone is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Blackstone had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $104.00.

10/6/2022 – Blackstone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

