Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Repligen Stock Down 2.3 %

Insider Activity

RGEN traded down $4.08 on Tuesday, hitting $174.53. 406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,397. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $274.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.19 and a 200-day moving average of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,015.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.