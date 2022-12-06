Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total transaction of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,015.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total transaction of $5,933,321.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,061,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,378. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $178.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $274.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.30.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

