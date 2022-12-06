renBTC Price Reaches $17,058.50 on Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $61.06 million and $361,759.83 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $17,058.50 or 1.00360726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.43 or 0.05681534 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00500288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.97 or 0.30166219 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling renBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.