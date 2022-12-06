Regal Partners Ltd Takes $1.18 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 0.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.54. 95,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,246,510. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

