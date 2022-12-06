Regal Partners Ltd Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies makes up 2.3% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after acquiring an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after purchasing an additional 615,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.94. 382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.56. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

