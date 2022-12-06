Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.88 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market cap of $64.79 million and approximately $18.88 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,742,654,085 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

